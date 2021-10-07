Members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter presented awards to Miami East second graders for their class winning Farm Safety Posters. Members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA were (L to R) Kendal Staley, Samuel Sutherly, and Chloe Gump. Awards winners included (L to R) Gavin Gorman, Nina Battista, and Molli Duff. Not pictured is Jacob Custer.

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Sponsors Safety Poster Contest

October 7, 2021 FFA News Leave a comment

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a farm safety poster contest at Miami East Elementary.  The competition was coordinated by the Safety Committee and its members, Chloe Gump, Kendal Staley, Samuel Sutherly.
Students in the second grade were given poster board and had to create a farm safety promotion poster.  FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The results are as follows:

Mrs. Patty Gentis – Nina Battista
Mrs. Ashley Demmitt – Jacob Custer
Mrs. Amanda Riley – Gavin Gorman
Mrs. Tammy Mumford – Molli Duff

Each student participating received a gift from the FFA Chapter, including candy and a pencil.  The first place poster in each homeroom was also awarded special prize.  Congratulations to the winners!
Respectfully submitted by Kendal Staley, Chapter Reporter.

