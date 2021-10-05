Miami East-MVCTC October FFA Member of the Month

Share Facebook

The October 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Jadyn Bair. She is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Ron and Mindy Bair of Casstown.

Jadyn had a successful 2021 Miami County Fair where she exhibited the fifth overall market goat. Additionally, she exhibited several items in the FFA Shop and Crop Building. Jadyn has recently been extremely helpful in locating a practice site for the soils judging team. Also, she has participated in numerous Career Development Events including Ag Biotechnology and Novice Parliamentary Procedures. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience includes raising market goats.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.