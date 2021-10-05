Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter competes in the District 5 Soil Judging CDE

Share Facebook

On September 23rd the Milton-Union MVCTC FFA chapter competed in the District 5 Soil Judging Career Development Event in Fort Loramie, OH. The team included Jennifer Riquelme, Dawson Tinnerman, Brindin Carr, Zach Lovin, and Carter Tinnerman. They placed 11th in the Agricultural Soils contest and the team’s top individual was Jennifer, who placed 11th out of over 200 students.