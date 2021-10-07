MVCTC Natural Resource Management Team Qualifies for 2021 State Soil Judging Contest

Share Facebook

Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA members and Natural Resource Management students participated in the Urban Soils Career Development Event in September 2021. Instructor Joseph Beringer says, “Our Urban Soils team qualified for state for the first time in a long time. We came in third place at District 5 Soils.”

According to the Montgomery Soil & Water Conservation District, “The County Soil Judging Contest is used by our Montgomery County FFA chapters as a practice for the Ohio District 5 Soils Career Development Event. Students judge the soil based on either Urban or Rural guidelines. Students look at the slope of the land and texture of the soil at the surface and subsurface, as well as completing a written general knowledge test about soils. After the contest, conservation professionals review the pits and test answers with the students.”

Austin Kosier, a junior student from Tri-Village, finished first at the Montgomery County Urban Soils Contest and qualified for the District 5 contest, where he placed 20 th overall.

overall. Katherine Grantao, a senior student from Milton-Union, finished 4 th at the Montgomery County Urban Soils Contest and qualified for the District 5 contest, where she placed 9 th overall.

at the Montgomery County Urban Soils Contest and qualified for the District 5 contest, where she placed 9 overall. Gracie Gau, a junior student from Valley View, finished in the top ten at the Montgomery County Urban Soils Contest and qualified for the District 5 contest, where she placed 18 th overall.

overall. Erin Keihl, a senior student from Arcanum-Butler, finished 7th overall at the District 5 contest.

The MVCTC Urban Soil Judging Team of Austin Kosier, Katherine Grantao, Gracie Gau, and Erin Keihl ranked third at the District 5 contest and qualified to compete in the State Soil Judging Tournament in October 9.

The letters “FFA” stand for Future Farmers of America. These letters are a part of our history and our heritage that will never change. But FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers; FFA also welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners, and more. For this reason, the name of the organization was updated in 1988 after a vote of national convention delegates to reflect the growing diversity and new opportunities in the industry of agriculture.

Today, the National FFA Organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achievement in premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

FFA continues to help the next generation rise up to meet those challenges by helping its members to develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways. So today, we are still the Future Farmers of America. But, we are the Future Biologists, Future Chemists, Future Veterinarians, Future Engineers and Future Entrepreneurs of America, too.

