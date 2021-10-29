National FFA Convention Highlights

Share Facebook

There were plenty of Ohio highlights on Thursday of the National FFA Convention. Multiple students were recognized with proficiency success and several more were recognized for the CDEs. Caleb Durheim, Lily Asbridge, Sophie Marvin and Justin Hall from Big Walnut-DACC topped the nation in the Food Science & Technology Career Development Event. Durheim was the top individual and the whole team finished in the top 10 individually. National proficiency awards were won by Justin Preece, Urbana, in Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance-Placement; Amanda Annett, Utica, Beef Production-Placement; and Renea Schmitmeyer, Versailles, in Dairy Production-Placement.

Featured Audio

Kolt interviewed Taylor Thomas from Wilmington College in the Trade Show.

Taylor Thomas, a senior at Wilmington College, joins us from their booth about all Wilmington has to offer.

Big Walnut-DACC, led by Caleb Durheim (center), won their third consecutive national Food Science & Technology CDE.

Caleb Durheim of the Big Walnut-DACC FFA Chapter talks about his national individual and team win in the Food Science and Technology Career Development Event.

Amanda Annette of the Utica FFA Chapter won the Beef Production Placement proficiency award area.

Amanda Schmitmeyer of the Versailles FFA Chapter won the Dairy Production placement proficiency award area.

Justin Preece of the Urbana FFA Chapter won the Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Placement proficiency award area.