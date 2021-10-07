Northwestern FFA Has Large Participation in Fair

Share Facebook

This year, the Northwestern FFA had many participating members exhibit animal projects at the Wayne County Fair. After not being able to present wood projects last year, our chapter was very excited to present wood projects this year along with creating a booth to honor the history of our organization. With the help of our officers and advisors, the chapter was able to create a booth showing all of the opportunities the FFA has for members. Many FFA members exhibited market hogs at the fair. This year these members were Ari Borton, Kaleb Badger, Mary Wellert, Jamison Gilbert, Caydence Scale, Makenna Connelly, Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly, Jadeyn Berry, Brooklyn Buzzard, Kirsten Boreman, Zoey Dudte, Kate Johnson, and Kade Tegtmeier. Many of our members participated in showmanship this year, Kade Tegtmeiter 5th, Kaleb Badger 1st, Jamison Gilbert 2nd, Caydence Scale 1st, Makenna Connelly 2nd, Addy Connelly 3rd, Emma Connelly 2nd, Jadeyn Berry 3rd, Kirsten Boreman 5th, Zoey Dudte 1st, and Kate Johnson 2nd in each of their showmanship classes. Caydence Scale earned Reserve Grand Champion Pro-cane showman. Zoey Dudte earned Reserve Senior Swine Showman and then 3rd Overall swine showmen. Many members exhibited dairy cattle this year at the Wayne County Fair. Our members that participated in showmanship were Ari Borton who earned 2nd, Ellie Hanshaw earned 7th, Jamison Gilbert earned 6th, Hanna Wilson earned 3rd, Kaylee Cherry earned Intermediate Reserve Supreme Champion Showman, and Kirsten Boremen earned Reserve Grand Senior Dairy Showmanship. Each member who exhibited dairy cattle this year also showed in the breed classes. Ari Borton exhibited one dairy heifer and placed 2nd in her class. Ellie Hanshaw exhibited one dairy heifer and placed 7th in her class. Jamison Gilbert exhibited one dairy heifer and placed 5th in his class. Kaylee Cherry exhibited a spring yearling brown swiss and placed 3rd. Kaylee also exhibited an intermediate heifer (winter calf) and placed 2nd and she also exhibited a spring junior calf and placed 1st in her class. Kirsten Boreman exhibited two yearlings. With her winter yearling she placed 3rd and with her junior yearling she placed 4th. Kirsten also exhibited a four year old cow and placed 2nd. Hanna Wilson exhibited two heifers and placed 3rd and 4th. Hanna also exhibited a three year old cow and placed 1st. Jadeyn Berry exhibited two dairy heifers and placed 2nd with her junior calf and placed 4th with her intermediate calf. Jadeyn also exhibited an aged cow and placed 2nd and a 3 yr old cow which placed 2nd. Haley Caldwell and Kara McKay both exhibited market steers this year. Haley earned Grand Champion Beef Carcass. Haley also earned 3rd overall dairy market steer and 3rd place with her market beef steer. Kara McKay placed 7th with her beef steer in market class. Ella Saal exhibited a dairy beef feeder and placed 9th.Kade Tegtmeier, Danny McClure, Mary Wellert, Kaleb Badger, and Dugan McLaughlin all exhibited sheep this year. Some members participated in sheep showmanship. Kade Tegtmeier earned 1st with his market lamb and 2nd with his breeding sheep, And Dugan McLaughlin earned 5th in his market showmanship class. Dugan also placed 4th in showmanship with his breeding ewe. Most of our members participated in either a market or a breed class depending on what the members exhibited at the fair. Dugan placed 2nd in his Junior Market Show and also earned Reserve Grand Champion with his southdown breeding ewe. Danny McClure placed 9th with her market lamb. Mary Wellert placed 6th with her market lamb. Kaleb Badger earned 1st in his market lamb class. Kaleb also earned Reserve Champion Market Lamb as well as Slick Shorn Wether Type Ewe class winner. Kade Tegtmeier won 2nd in his class with his slick shorn ewe, and received champion of all other breeds ewe.Northwestern FFA also had members exhibit various goat projects this year. Kaleb Badger, Mary Wellert, Ella Saal, Makenna Connelly, Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly, Kaylee Cherry, Brooklyn Buzzard, and Hayden Cline all showed their market goats. Ella Saal placed 5th in showmanship with her market goat. Makenna Connelly placed 7th in showmanship with her market goat and placed 9th overall with her pygmy meat market goat. Addy Connelly placed 4th in showmanship with her market goat and 2nd in showmanship with her pygmy goat. Emma Connelly placed 3rd in showmanship with her market goat and 2nd in showmanship with her pygmy goat. Kaylee Cherry placed 3rd in showmanship with her market goat. Brooklyn Buzzard placed 6th in showmanship with her market goat. Kaleb Badger won Wayne County Born Breed and Raised and Reserve Champion with his market goat. Mary Wellert placed 9th in breed class with her market goat. Ella Saal placed 5th in her breed class with her market goat. Makenna Connelly placed 1st in her breed class with her market goat and 4th place with her pygmy goat in the breed class. Makenna also competed in the pygmy obstacle course and got 2nd and placed 1st in the livestock judging for seniors. Addy Connelly placed 2nd in her market goat breed class and placed 4th with her pygmy goat in breed class. Emma Connelly placed 4th in her market goat breed class. Kaylee Cherry placed 6th with her market goat in breed class. Brooklyn Buzzard placed 6th with her market goat in the breed class. Hayden Cline placed 6th in breed class with his market goat. Ellie Hanshaw, Hayden Cline, Kate Johnson, and Even McKay participated in the poultry show. Ellie Hanshaw placed 3rd with her market chickens. Even McKay placed 4th in showmanship and earned 2nd with his poultry egg production project. Kate Johnson placed 2nd with her market chicken. Kate Johnson and Ava Stoller exhibited rabbits. Kate Johnson placed 2nd in showmanship with her pet rabbit and 2nd in breeding class. Ava Stoller placed 2nd in showmanship.The Northwestern FFA has members on the Wayne County Junior Fair Board this year, these members are Jadeyn Berry and Kara McKay. The Wayne County Junior Fair Board helps plan the Jr. Fair events each year that will be at the fair as well as help the shows be executed. The Northwestern FFA also had members participate in the Ashland County Fair. Rylee Dawson placed 1st with his baby beef then placed 5th place overall. Rylee also placed 3rd in showmanship with his feeder calf. Audrey Franks placed 2nd in showmanship and 9th place in breed class with her market boilers. Audrey exhibited a market goat and placed 6th in showmanship, 2nd in born and raised, and 3rd in weight class. Dugan McLaughlin and Hanna Wilson participated in the flag raising during the opening ceremonies at the 2021 Wayne County Fair. The Northwestern FFA Chapter would like to congratulate all members on their accomplishments and is proud of all of the members that exhibited at the Wayne and Ashland County Fairs this year. The chapter is looking forward to next year’s participation.