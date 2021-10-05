Norwayne FFA Soil Judging

Share Facebook

Congratulations to the Norwayne FFA Rural and Urban soils teams. Both teams competed in the County Soils Judging Contest, Sept. 22. The Rural team placed first in the county and the urban team placed 4th. In the rural contest, Kelsie Mannasmith placed 1st overall, Connor Garrison was 2nd, Jayden Winkler placed 5th, Grace Gunkleman was 9th, and Lacy Ramsier was 10th. In the urban contest, Bella Nardeccia was 6th,

Gage Shaad was 13th, Lauren Stoller was 14th, and Blake Simmons was 17th.

Both soils teams competed in the district soil judging contest September 29. The Rural team placed 3rd. Kelsie was 3rd overall, Jayden was 6th overall, Connor was 16th overall, and Lacy was a participant. The Urban team also did very well, placing 6th. Lauren was 11th overall, Gage was 19th overall and Bella was a participant. Both teams had a great time and worked very hard. Congratulations to both teams