OCA honored with 70th anniversary proclamation from Ohio House of Representatives

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) recently received a 70th anniversary proclamation on behalf of the members of the House of Representatives of the 134th General Assembly of Ohio. This recognition was sponsored by Rep. Tracy Richardson of House District 86.

The proclamation recognizes and awards OCA’s meaningful involvement in the growth and profitability of Ohio’s beef industry through legislative advocacy, research and education over the last seven decades. Rep. Richardson joined OCA board members during their September meeting to present the proclamation and personally give her appreciation for the work they are doing on behalf of Ohio’s beef industry.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the state of Ohio for the work we are doing in our association. All of those involved, both past and present, have worked tirelessly to ensure the quality of our state’s beef production and we will continue to do so for years to come,” said Aaron Arnett, OCA president.

OCA, first known as the Ohio Cattle Feeders Association, was started in 1951. The goals of the association, as defined in the minutes from the first meeting, were to promote the interests of the beef cattle industry, consider legislative matters or business interests, cooperate with and encourage research and conduct educational meetings.