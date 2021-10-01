Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 1, 2021

Share Facebook

We have 2 more wide open harvest days for Ohio. Today and tomorrow will both be sunny, warm and dry. Tomorrow clouds will build in the afternoon over western Ohio, but the rest of the state stays cloud free for the most part into evening. Drying will be excellent both days.

Showers develop tomorrow evening in western Ohio and then spread east overnight. Showers continue Sunday and look to linger also Monday. The rains do not look all that impressive, but we have to be on the lookout for thunderstorms, particularly Sunday overnight. Rain totals for the event right now look to be .5″-.1″ with coverage at 100%, but we may have to cover for some locally higher totals if thunderstorms develop.

The front that passes this weekend ushers in an upper level trough over the eastern US. Upper level low pressure parks over the Southeast tuesday through Thursday. This cut off low will trigger clouds circulating up over the region through the period, and we cant rule out scattered showers either. Coverage will be minor at 30-40% or less, and we also see most of that threat coming over the southern half of Ohio. However, the main takeaway here is that we likely do not see nearly as good of drying (given the clouds and cooler temps) even if certain areas stay rain free. We do expect harvest to ramp back up in and around these shower chances and there will be some progress, but we do not have a window like this past week as we move through the middle of next week.

We do turn out sunny, warmer and dry for next Friday through the following Monday (11th). We should see much better drying and opportunities for field work. A cold front passes on Tuesday the 12th with chance for up to .75″ of moisture, then we are dry for Wednesday the 13th through potentially the 20th.

So, go as hard as you can the next 2 days…because our forecast pattern does not offer as nice of opportunities from late this weekend through next Thursday. But overall, it is still a pretty good forecast for harvest for the first 3 weeks of October.