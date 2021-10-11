Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 11, 2021

Share Facebook

We should see better weather this week for harvest and field work, but we still have some hurdles to overcome before we can look for a wide open harvest window. We have at least one threat of rain as we finish the week, but will keep fingers crossed for hopefully smaller amounts.

Today, we turn out partly to mostly sunny statewide. We will have another day of well above normal temps with a summer like feel. Clouds may increase a bit late this afternoon and evening in far western areas, but the rest of us see few clouds. A cold front that will be bringing rain and thunderstorms to areas to our west today like IA, MN, WI and IL, and then to IN and MI tonight, should die out before arriving here. We wont completely rule out a few showers or sprinkles in far western and NW parts of Ohio, but we generally look like we miss out on moisture this time around, which I don’t think will create too many complaints. Tuesday turns out partly sunny and not quite as warm. Wednesday and Thursday follow suit.

Friday our next front arrives. The front sweeps in from the NW overnight Thursday night (clouds will build some later Thursday afternoon, and works it s way though Ohio through Friday and Saturday. Several pulses of moisture ride up the front, and will trigger rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms look to be a very real threat later Friday and again on Saturday. Rain totals for the event will be from .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio through the 2 and a half day period. This will trigger some harvest delays, and the heaviest rain totals will be in central and southern Ohio. The map below shows rain totals from midnight Thursday through Saturday night.

Sunday marks a big turn in the weather pattern. We see a wide open window for harvest and field work starting Sunday the 17th, and likely running all the way through the extended 11-17 day forecast window to at least the 26th, and likely farther. We see good potential for the last half of October to be dry. Temps will be near to slightly above normal, meaning we cool off some but still have no major cold snap in the offing.