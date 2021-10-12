Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 12, 2021

Share Facebook

After a little bit of scattered shower action pushed into west and southwest parts of Ohio overnight, we just will be dealing with some clouds over the rest of the state today. Mixed clouds and sun will be the likely sky condition, leading to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and sun followed by increasing clouds Thursday. In areas that stayed dry over the past 12 hours, we should be able to see some field work and harvest between now and the end of the day Thursday. Changes are coming for Friday into the weekend.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely from a frontal passage on Friday and Saturday. This front sweeps through from NW to SE, but we expect 2, and perhaps 3 pulses of moisture to come up the front as it traverses the state. This will bring rain totals for the 2 day period, from after midnight Thursday night through Saturday at .25″ to 1.5″. Coverage will be 100%. This will produce a pause in harvest, but how long of pause will be determined solely by rain totals. The map below shows potential as we see it right now for late week and start of the weekend.

Sunday we turn out partly to mostly sunny and dry. WE will be cooler, but not cold by any stretch. Temps will be near normal WE stay sunny and dry from Sunday the 17th all the way through at least the 26th, and perhaps the 27th. We do need to watch for a minor hiccup next Wednesday night into Thursday. Colder air will be on the move for the second half of next week, taking temps down to normal and slightly below normal levels. That change in airmass may try and wring out an isolated shower or two, particularly in far eastern OH Thursday. We are not calling for a large scale wet event, but more clouds than anything else. However, with the change in airmass, it may not take much. Otherwise, we are expecting a wide open harvest window for most of the second half of October. Temps bounce quickly later next weekend, the 23rd and 24th, and we will be above normal again for the last week of the month, keeping good dry down in the forecast.