Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 13, 2021

We should be mostly rain free today and tomorrow. That being said, clouds will be something to keep on the lookout for as unsettled weather continues to build to our west. In fact, a few showers in southern IN tonight may try and make a foray or two into western and SW Ohio tonight. Mixed clouds and sun will be the flavor of the day today and tomorrow, with clouds increasing tomorrow afternoon.

Rain arrives overnight tomorrow night and then continues through Friday and most of Saturday. Rain totals for the 54 hour period will be half to 1.5″ with still a threat of 2 inches, but that only will be if thunderstorms hold in in our region. Best threat of that comes later Friday into early Saturday. Coverage of rain will be 100%. The map below shows an updated look.

We see sunshine return for Sunday, and we still believe we will be able to embark on a strong 10 day dry window all the way through at least the 26th. However, there is one model that is trying to bring some moisture in from the southwest late next week on Friday. There is no other suggestion that we see moisture there, but we will say we are keeping a close watch. AT this time that is the only threat of interruption we would see to a dry forecast window that could run from this Sunday through the end of the month.

Temps will hold in close to normal, but the second half of this week coming up we likely see those temps drop a bit. While we can see below normal, at this time the jury is out on potential for patchy frost. We will revisit that discussion closer to the weekend or early next week.