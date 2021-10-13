Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 14, 2021

Share Facebook

A soggy finish to the week is on the way. We may turn out rain free over most of the state today, but expect rain in far NW Ohio off an on, particularly as the day wears on. In NW counties we can see a few tenths to half an inch more before sunset, but the rest of us just see clouds and sun, with the clouds building this afternoon. Showers spread southeast through the overnight and we have rain in the forecast for tomorrow and Saturday, at least through mid afternoon. We rains will be heaviest Friday night and Saturday morning, but we don’t want to minimize action at any time. Combined rain totals today through Saturday afternoon run .5″ to 1.5″ with the heaviest potential in central and NW Ohio.

We get clouds to break up Saturday night, and then we turn out fully sunny and dry for Sunday through at least next Wednesday. We had been looking at dry weather all the way through the week, but now are dealing with growing concerns about a disturbance trying to work in next Thursday. Models have not put together super agreement on this pattern, but we are seeing more consensus that we have to at least be on the look out for some shower action with 40-50% coverage. We will continue to watch and update this development over time. Irregardless of Thursday shower potential, sunshine dominates Friday forward next week through at least the 27th.

Temperatures cool Saturday behind the moisture exiting the region. Then next week with sun we pick up some warming. Another cool push tries to materialize for the second half of next week, which is why our concern is rising over rain next Thursday. From late next weekend through the last week of October, we should return to above normal temperature levels