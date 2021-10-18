Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 18, 2021

Share Facebook

Sunny and dry to start this week. After a cool down this past weekend, we will see temps gradually get warmer the next 3 days and that will promote excellent evaporation. We should be able to see harvest resume…in some areas faster than others, but by midweek most of us will at least be able to give it a try.

Clouds thicken overnight Wednesday night, and we see rain showers returning to Ohio for Thursday. A system is passing by to the north over the Great lakes for later Wednesday and Early Thursday, putting the most significant moisture down in WI, MI and Ontario. However, the cold front associated with that system will sweep through OH through Thursday. Moisture does not look super impressive, but we likely do end up with a few hundredths to .4″ over 70% of Ohio. The bigger issue will be that we cant extend drying if we are seeing clouds and even minor precipitation during the day.

Cooler air pushes back into the region behind the front to finish the week for Friday and Saturday. We can expect a mix of clouds and sun both days, and some drying, but not at as good of rate as what we can see today through midweek. Temps start to rebound Sunday, and we are able to keep a dry, rain free pattern in over Ohio from there through next Wednesday. We expect above to well above normal temps for next week with high evaporation rates and good drying. That means we will escape the 10 day forecast period with only one threat of minor rain (this Thursday)

The extended period shows a strong frontal system coming together to our west for the 28th. Models are a bit split on track and intensity, but at this time we think we need to start to pencil in a chance of rain and thunderstorms there to start the 11-16 day period. Behind the front, through, we are much cooler, and have concern of a slow moving, cut off low keeping a lot more clouds around into the start of November, and the threat of off and on light showers, and slow dry-down. But, we will continue to monitor and see if models build a better consensus.