Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 19, 2021

Dry again for the next two days. Temps will be warmer today than yesterday, and we gain a few more degrees tomorrow, which is important as we need as much evaporative capacity as possible. We should see good dry down both today and tomorrow. However, clouds build late in the day tomorrow and tomorrow night.

We cant rule out scattered showers over Ohio for Thursday. Action may start as early as Wednesday night, but the bulk of our threat comes Thursday. Right now we will be conservative and put coverage at up to 70%. Rain totals do not look overly impressive at a few hundredths to .5. This outlook is purposely on the wetter side of the potential, and some models are keeping most of Ohio dry…but at this time, we are painting the worst picture and will be thrilled if and when it turns out better. The map below shows rains from the wetter outlook.

We are a bit cooler behind the rain potential to finish the week and weekend. We expect a mix of clouds and sun, and only moderate evaporation rates. We need to keep an eye on southern Ohio Sunday night, as some rains come across southern IL, southern IN and KY, and could push up into southern tier counties of the state.

We stay dry monday and Tuesday with warmer temps and good drying. Next Wednesday starts with sun, but clouds build, This will lead to a strong front sweeping through to finish the 10 day window for next Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain totals can be impressive at half to 1.5″ over 100% of Ohio. Behind the front, we get stuck under a closed off upper low, meaning we keep a lot of clouds rotating in on the backside of a low pressure circulation that is associated with that prior front. Hit and miss showers will be in the area, through most of the extended period, and we see tough drying conditions. IT will be best to try and get as much accomplished related to harvest before midweek next week.