Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 20, 2021

Dry most of the day today, but clouds will be building this afternoon, especially in NW Ohio. We look for good drying through the day again with temps in the 70s for the most part and excellent evaporation. However, as clouds build, the threat for rain will increase moving into this evening and the overnight. Tomorrow scattered shower threats spread across the rest of the state. We expect 70% coverage with rain totals running from a few hundredths to half an inch. The rain totals are not super impressive, but the fact that we have clouds and even a little moisture falling means we are not doing any drying.

We should turn out partly sunny for Friday into the weekend. A few showers may linger into late Friday in far southern Ohio, but most of us get back to drying. Temps moderate Sunday, but a southern rain making feature dragging across KY, southern IL and southern IN can keep a threat of showers in far southern areas of Ohio for Sunday afternoon and evening.

We get sun for monday and tuesday with warmer temps. A strong cold front sweeps in from the west for next Wednesday afternoon into next Thursday. That front has potential for significant rains on the order of half to 1.5″ and 100% coverage.

Behind that front we are not as cool as previously suggested. We are dry with full sunshine from late the 28th through at least the 30th. The move to driver and milder air mass should promote better drying potential as we move into early November.