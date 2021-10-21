Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 21, 2021

Share Facebook

We stare down a damp Thursday today, with showers and a few thunderstorms sweeping across Ohio. Rain totals will be from .1″-.6″ with coverage at 80% of the state. This will interrupt harvest again in many areas. We should start to see clouds break up closer to this evening, and clear out overnight.

Dry, rain free conditions will be here for tomorrow, Saturday and a large part of Sunday. WE will be cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. Best sunshine percentage will be here Saturday. On Sunday, clouds increase in the early afternoon and by close to sunset showers will be pushing into western and SW parts of the state. Rain then continues to move through overnight Sunday night, Monday, and Tuesday. Rain totals from the event can be half to 2″ with coverage at 100%. This will interrupt harvest for a longer duration to be sure. The map below shows rain potential from late Sunday through tuesday afternoon.

We see clouds break up late Tuesday afternoon and evening, Then we have a good chance of staying rain free for Wednesday and most of Thursday. Showers are back overnight next Thursday night through Friday with up to .6″ possible over 60% of the state.

The 10 day forecast window closes with sunny, dry weather for the 30th and 31st. Then models suggest a large part of the 11-16 day extended period is dry, with our next front potentially penciled in closer to 4th or 5th of November.

Clearly the wetter forecast developments over the next week or so are not helpful.