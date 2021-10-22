Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 22, 2021

Share Facebook

Cool air dominates today, but we should be rain free over most of the state. We stay rain free tomorrow as well, and should be a bit warmer. However, there still is way too much moisture in our forecast going forward.

Rain showers are back Sunday afternoon, coming into the state from the south and southwest. Rain continues to spread over the state overnight Sunday night, through monday and perhaps even the first part of Tuesday. Rain totals will range from half to 1.5″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. The map below shows an updated look at rain potential.

We take a break from the moisture Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. We may not see dominant sunshine, but will at least see a mix of clouds and sun. Temps do not fall off very far, so moderate drying can happen. However, we don’t have very long to work with that.

Our next front is on the way for next Thursday into Friday. Rain totals will be an additional .25″-.75″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. This front does usher in some colder air. WE expect to be below normal for the Halloween weekend to end the month. Dry weather tries to return to start off November, but will be somewhat dependent on whether a cold air trough digs in over the top of us or not. IF we see that cold air outbreak, we likely also keep lots of clouds and wing out some showers from time to time. IF the cold air stays farther north, we have a better drying window, so stay tuned.