Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 25, 2021

We have said it already, but we just have way too much water still in our forecast. Rains developed yesterday, continued overnight and will be with us through the entire day today. We can see additional rain totals of .25″-1″ over all of Ohio today, and the map below shows spread. Clouds may start to break up in far western areas this evening, but the rest of the state likely takes through tomorrow morning to be done with clouds and lingering moisture. We do expect sunshine to work through tomorrow and Wednesday should turn out mostly sunny. Temps will be cool today, but warming tomorrow on good southwest flow.

Clouds build quickly Thursday and our next round of moisture will be here. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday, Friday and through the first part of Saturday over the state. Rain totals can be another half to 1″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. The biggest rains are during the day Thursday and Thursday night. Friday will feature wrap around, backside moisture that lingers through the first part of Saturday. The intensity will not be great on Friday, but we stay plenty wet.

We finally dry down again late Saturday, and should see partly to mostly sunny skies for Sunday, Monday and early Tuesday. Showers are back as cold air sags into the state later Tuesday into Wednesday. Rains can total .25″ or less, and coverage will be 70%.

Behind that moisture, we have sunshine returning. However, we will be chilly That sunny, cool pattern holds through at least Thursday. Looking back upstream to the west and north, we cant see a lot of systems at this time, so we are keeping fingers crossed for a drier window extending through the end of the week and perhaps as far out as the 7th or 8th.