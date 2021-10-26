Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 26, 2021

Share Facebook

We get a couple of rain free days in here today and tomorrow. Today stays cool with a mix of clouds and sun. Tomorrow features more sun with winds going more south and southeast. That should bump temps up a bit and facilitate a little better drying. However, it just wont be enough in most cases, given the rains we have seen over the past 48 hours.

Our next wave of moisture comes later in the week. Thursday starts with sunshine but clouds build. Rains push into western and southwestern parts of Ohio later in the afternoon and evening, then spread north and east from there. Rain will be around overnight Thursday night, all day Friday and most of the day Saturday. Rain totals will be an additional .25″-1″ at least, with potential for locally higher amounts. Rain coverage will be 100%. The ma below shows rain potential from this system from late Thursday through Saturday.

Sunday turns out rain free again, along with monday. We expect a mix of clouds and sun, but drying will be held in check by temps, as they are not super cold, but not well above normal either. Cold air begins to press into the state Tuesday, and the change in airmass wrings out moisture once again. This time, we look for gentle showers, light in nature, giving .25″ or less over about 80% of Ohio. Still, if its raining, it is not drying. And, temps get much colder behind this event. While we expect sunshine for next Wednesday and Thursday, temps will be the coldest of the season so far, and we likely see our first round of hard frost and/or freeze conditions. Evaporation and drying will be slowed by the cooler air.

For the extended period, we start dry, and likely can keep the region rain free through at least the 6th and early the 7th. However, around the 4th and 5th, we are seeing moisture come together in the 4 corners area and a second wave in Texas. So we do have concern about another southwest origin system lifting up into the eastern corn belt later the 7th into the 8th. We will be keeping a close eye on any developments like that.