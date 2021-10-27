Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 27, 2021

Share Facebook

Dry again today, and a majority of Ohio may be able to squeeze out a dry day tomorrow. With full sunshine today, temps will be warmer than yesterday, and decent south/southeast breezes will aid in the warm up and drying. Tomorrow we start with sun all over, but clouds build in the west and SW. We cant rule out some showers arriving in SW OH midday and afternoon. The rains spread over the rest of the state and continue through the overnight, through Friday and linger Saturday before ending Saturday evening. Rain totals will be combined .25″-1.5″ over 90% of Ohio. The map below shows updated expectations. The rains will promote additional soil saturation and we see no drying as we finish the week.

Sunday gets sun to return, and we stay sunny monday. Temps will be near normal, promoting some evaporation, but at a slow rate. Cold Canadian air is on the move overnight Monday night, sagging in from the north. That cold air arrival squeezes minor moisture out of our airmass, triggering scattered showers for Tuesday. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to a few tenths, but again, with clouds and moisture, we surely are not drying.

WE go rain free Wednesday through Friday of next week. However we are also chilly, and expect our first good hard frosts and perhaps freezes in the second half of the week. The chilly temps slow drying. However, we are seeing signs that our concern about western moisture getting close to the region may be able to be tabled…as rains late next week seem to want to stay south over the lower Mississippi Valley and the Tennessee Valley. If that solution continues to evolve, we likely will be able to stretch our dry day window through at least November 8th.