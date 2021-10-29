Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 29, 2021

Share Facebook

A wet day over Ohio today, and we stay damp tomorrow as well. Today periods of rain sweep through the state, rotating around strong low pressure tracking across far southern Ohio. Tomorrow there is still plenty of backside moisture circulating through, but tomorrow we see that more in the form of clouds and more hit-and-miss shower activity that is lighter in intensity. Still, we have the potential to pick up an additional .25″-1″ today and tomorrow over 100% of Ohio. Tomorrow we may see action end early to midday in western Ohio, but central and eastern areas will surely see rain linger all day long. The map below shows cumulative precipitation potential through midnight tomorrow night.

Sunday we see clouds give way to sun, as we turn out partly to mostly sunny. We will be mild, and should start some decent drying. Much colder air starts to sag into Ohio overnight Sunday night. The good news is that we no longer think that cold air arrival will squeeze out any precipitation. We may see an uptick in clouds later monday afternoon, but that is it. We stay dry, but chilly Tuesday and Wednesday.

The second half of next week has potential to continue the dry pattern .However, for Thursday and Friday there is a disturbance that tracks across the Tennessee valley, Kentucky and West Virginia, bringing rain. We are not ruling out the potential for that moisture to slide northeast into Ohio. Thursday, the threat will be far southern areas at the most, but Friday we would say be on the lookout in all of eastern OH. AT this stage, we think the more likely track will be to stay south and ride the spine of the Appalachians. However, we wont promise an all clear forecast at this point. Temps stay chilly.

We start to moderate the airmass next weekend, with a good deal of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday, the 6th and 7th. That dry window may be able to extend further into the following week. So… if we can catch a break and miss any potential action next Thursday and Friday, all of a sudden, we will have put together a nice stretch of rain free days, and have the potential to get back at it in the fields. Even if moisture remains a threat late next week, the scope is far less than the rains we have seen materialize over the past weeks.