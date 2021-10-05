Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 5, 2021

Share Facebook

We should be rain free today and part of tomorrow. But, long story short, we still have way too much moisture potential the rest of the week, and will continue to see harvest delays in a lot of places because of that. We expect a mix of clouds and sun today, while tomorrow will start with sun, but clouds and moisture build. Scattered showers could move into south central OH later tomorrow afternoon and evening, and spread north from there. Scattered showers are around off and on through Thursday, Friday and through at least midday Saturday. With the on and off, scattered nature of this moisture, the best way to look at this is combining the days: from tomorrow late afternoon through Saturday midday we can see rain totals of at least another .25″-1″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio (see updated map below). We will see clouds start to break up with a purpose later Saturday afternoon.

The good news part of the forecast is that we should see the complete opposite in terms of the weather pattern from Sunday through next Thursday. We expect to be sunny, warm and dry. Temps will be above normal. Humidity may be high to start, but evaporation will reach maximum very quickly. Dry-down hopefully will be swift, but much depends on additional moisture form this week as to when we can get back to harvest. The wide open window may even extended into the following weekend, as we start the extended forecast window.