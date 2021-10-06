Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 6, 2021

Share Facebook

Mixed clouds and sun for a large part of tomorrow. We remain above normal on temps, not just for tomorrow, but for the rest of the 10 day period. However, an upper level low will drift north tomorrow, bringing showers for late tomorrow afternoon and evening in southern and southwestern OH, and then on and off showers through Thursday, Friday and the first part of Saturday. Rain totals will be variable, but mostly un impressive over the days, except for localized downpours with a few thunderstorms. Overall, we think that most of Ohio will see combined rain totals of .25″-.75″ for the period from tonight through midday Saturday, but those thunderstorm areas with heavier rain can boost rain totals to over an inch in spots. The updated map is below.

We start to see clouds break up Saturday afternoon and sunshine returns. We are sunny, warm and humid to finish the weekend and start next week, with decent drying. A cold front monday night seems to fall apart to our west, leaving only small chances of scattered showers into early Tuesday. The rest of tuesday and Wednesday turn out partly sunny, but still warm and humid. Drying should still be decent with high evaporation rates, but we may be under max evaporation due to the moisture lingering in the atmosphere. Thursday is sunny, hot and dry.

Next Friday, a cold front will start to sweep across the eastern corn belt. This will raise chances for showers, but the front again is showing potential of falling apart or at least weakening losing its moisture punch before it gets to Ohio. We will continue to monitor it, but right now think we have a chance to get by with a half an inch or less. Cooler air will arrive behind that to start the extended 11-16 day forecast window, but we do not think we are below normal. in fact, we likely are normal to slightly above for mid October, even with the cooler air sliding in.