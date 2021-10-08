Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 8, 2021

Share Facebook

A little more moisture has to work through OH today and in some areas tomorrow as well, but we are seeing some light and some drying at the end of the tunnel. Today we continue to see that upper level low meander northward, which will keep scattered showers rotating through the eastern corn belt. The rain likely ends tonight over western parts of the state, but we have to extend it in the forecast for tomorrow over the eastern half to third of Ohio. Today we can see a few hundredths to .5″ over 70% of Ohio, tomorrow .25″ or less in the eastern third with 40% coverage. The map below shows the rain through tomorrow over the state.

While western Ohio may see some sun and drying start tomorrow, we wait until Sunday to get the entire state into a sunnier, drier pattern. Temps will be summer-like through the weekend and the first half of next week. A frontal boundary working through IL, WI, and western IN/MI Monday night will not make it here. That means we stay sunny, warm and dry for monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Temps are likely a bit cooler Wednesday and Thursday but stay above normal.

Late next week we have a second front that slides through Ohio. This front may trigger some scattered showers , bringing a few hundredths to .4″ to about 40% of the state, and concentrating mostly on NE Ohio. However, we wont rule out the chances anywhere at this time. This front ushers in cooler, drier air to finish the 10 day window for next Friday night, Saturday and Sunday the 16th and 17th. Temps will be closer to normal, but not below normal for this time of year. We like this dry pattern to continue thought the entire 11-16 day window as well, meaning we see the potential for no rain from the 17th all the way through at least the 24th.