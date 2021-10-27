Ohio FFA members to watch for at National FFA Convention

Share Facebook

The Ohio FFA is always well-represented at the National FFA Convention and 2021 is certainly no exception. With an impressive 19 proficiency finalists, 17 National Agriscience Fair project finalists and 449 American FFA Degree recipients, there will be plenty of Ohio FFA members being highlighted in the coming days on the national stage in Indianapolis. Stay tuned this week to ocj.com for results, highlights and interviews with Ohio FFA members. Here is a list of Ohio FFA participants in the 2021 National FFA Convention courtesy of the Ohio FFA Association.

American FFA Degrees – 449

National Officer Candidate – Bethany Starlin, Chief Logan

National Proficiency Award Finalists (19)

Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication – Meredith Ann Yerian, Fairfield Union

Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance-Placement – Justin Preece, Urbana

Agricultural Services – Brayden Shumaker, West Holmes

Beef Production-Entrepreneurship – Luke Jennings, Felicity-Franklin

Beef Production-Placement – Amanda Annett, Utica

Dairy Production-Entrepreneurship – Maggie Mathews, East Clinton Great Oaks

Dairy Production-Placement – Renea Schmitmeyer, Versailles

Diversified Agricultural Production – Wyatt Kunk, Houston-UVCC

Diversified Horticulture – Wesley Gehret, Versailles

Equine Science-Entrepreneurship – Mitchell Bean, East Clinton Great Oaks

Equine Science-Placement – Brooke Blansette, Liberty Union

Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production – Chris Dible, Big Walnut-DACC

Forage Production – Max Homan, New Bremen

Fruit Production – Lillian Beebe, Fayetteville

Goat Production – Noah Barga, Versailles

Grain Production – Matthew Ruff, Westfall

Service-Learning – Madisen Jolliff, Ridgemont

Sheep Production – Zoe Parrott, Northmor

Small Animal Production and Care – Morgan Kimmel, Covington-UVCC

Swine Production-Placement – Mykenzie Lance, Ridgemont

Turf Grass Management – Robert Gray, Western Brown

National Chapter Award-Model of Excellence Finalists

Blanchester Great Oaks, New Bremen, Zane Trace

Three-Star Chapters – Anna, Black River, Blanchester Great Oaks, Bowling Green-Penta, Cardington, Carey, Clear Fork, Covington-UVCC, Elgin, Felicity-Franklin, Firelands, Greenon, Houston-UVCC, McClain, Miami East-MVCTC, Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC, Mowrystown, National Trail-MVCTC, New Bremen, Northeastern, Paulding, South Central, Southeastern, Spencerville, St. Marys, Talawanda-Butler Tech, Upper Sandusky, Versailles, Zane Trace

Two-Star Chapters – East Clinton Great Oaks, Global Impact, Northwestern Wayne, Wellington

National Agriscience Fair Finalists

Animal Systems Division 2 – Melinda Wesley and Audrey Boeshart, Utica

Animal Systems Division 4 – Kara Stephan and Kila Stephan, Covington-UVCC

Environmental Services and Natural Resource Systems Division 1 – Brooke Moreland, Millcreek-West Unity

Environmental Services and Natural Resource Systems Division 4 – Brian Schobeloch and Hunter Probasco, Westfall

Food Products and Processing Systems Division 3 – Anna Spohler, Global Impact

Food Products and Processing Systems Division 4 – Jadyn McCabe and Grace Long, Westfall

Food Products and Processing Systems Division 5 – Luke Jennings, Felicity-Franklin

Plant Systems Division 2 – Kyle Gilbert and Allan Shannon, Utica

Plant Systems Division 5 – Jacob Zajkowski, Anthony Wayne

Plant Systems Division 6 – Audrey Pinger and Landen Tull, Felicity-Franklin

Power, Structural and Technical Systems Division 2 – Riley Eling and Jacob Forman, Felicity-Franklin

Power, Structural and Technical Systems Division 3 – Kevin Eckstein, Ridgemont

Power, Structural and Technical Systems Division 4 – Kaylee Jennings and Joana Hamilton, Felicity-Franklin

Power, Structural and Technical Systems Division 5 – Liam Pope, Westfall

Social Science Division 3 – Ronald Bischoff, Anthony Wayne

Social Science Division 5 – Ian Hoffman, Millcreek-West Unity

Social Science Division 6 – Emily Hardewig and Emma Robertson, Felicity-Franklin

National FFA Band

Jenna Book, Loudonville

National FFA Talent

Laine Abbott, Zane Trace