Ohio FFA members to watch for at National FFA Convention

The Ohio FFA is always well-represented at the National FFA Convention and 2021 is certainly no exception. With an impressive 19 proficiency finalists, 17 National Agriscience Fair project finalists and 449 American FFA Degree recipients, there will be plenty of Ohio FFA members being highlighted in the coming days on the national stage in Indianapolis. Stay tuned this week to ocj.com for results, highlights and interviews with Ohio FFA members. Here is a list of Ohio FFA participants in the 2021 National FFA Convention courtesy of the Ohio FFA Association.
American FFA Degrees – 449
National Officer Candidate – Bethany Starlin, Chief Logan
National Proficiency Award Finalists (19)
Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication – Meredith Ann Yerian, Fairfield Union
Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance-Placement – Justin Preece, Urbana
Agricultural Services – Brayden Shumaker, West Holmes
Beef Production-Entrepreneurship – Luke Jennings, Felicity-Franklin
Beef Production-Placement – Amanda Annett, Utica
Dairy Production-Entrepreneurship – Maggie Mathews, East Clinton Great Oaks
Dairy Production-Placement – Renea Schmitmeyer, Versailles
Diversified Agricultural Production – Wyatt Kunk, Houston-UVCC
Diversified Horticulture – Wesley Gehret, Versailles
Equine Science-Entrepreneurship – Mitchell Bean, East Clinton Great Oaks
Equine Science-Placement – Brooke Blansette, Liberty Union
Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production – Chris Dible, Big Walnut-DACC
Forage Production – Max Homan, New Bremen
Fruit Production – Lillian Beebe, Fayetteville
Goat Production – Noah Barga, Versailles
Grain Production – Matthew Ruff, Westfall
Service-Learning – Madisen Jolliff, Ridgemont
Sheep Production – Zoe Parrott, Northmor
Small Animal Production and Care – Morgan Kimmel, Covington-UVCC
Swine Production-Placement – Mykenzie Lance, Ridgemont
Turf Grass Management – Robert Gray, Western Brown
National Chapter Award-Model of Excellence Finalists
Blanchester Great Oaks, New Bremen, Zane Trace
Three-Star Chapters – Anna, Black River, Blanchester Great Oaks, Bowling Green-Penta, Cardington, Carey, Clear Fork, Covington-UVCC, Elgin, Felicity-Franklin, Firelands, Greenon, Houston-UVCC, McClain, Miami East-MVCTC, Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC, Mowrystown, National Trail-MVCTC, New Bremen, Northeastern, Paulding, South Central, Southeastern, Spencerville, St. Marys, Talawanda-Butler Tech, Upper Sandusky, Versailles, Zane Trace
Two-Star Chapters – East Clinton Great Oaks, Global Impact, Northwestern Wayne, Wellington
National Agriscience Fair Finalists
Animal Systems Division 2 – Melinda Wesley and Audrey Boeshart, Utica
Animal Systems Division 4 – Kara Stephan and Kila Stephan, Covington-UVCC
Environmental Services and Natural Resource Systems Division 1 – Brooke Moreland, Millcreek-West Unity
Environmental Services and Natural Resource Systems Division 4 – Brian Schobeloch and Hunter Probasco, Westfall
Food Products and Processing Systems Division 3 – Anna Spohler, Global Impact
Food Products and Processing Systems Division 4 – Jadyn McCabe and Grace Long, Westfall
Food Products and Processing Systems Division 5 – Luke Jennings, Felicity-Franklin
Plant Systems Division 2 – Kyle Gilbert and Allan Shannon, Utica
Plant Systems Division 5 – Jacob Zajkowski, Anthony Wayne
Plant Systems Division 6 – Audrey Pinger and Landen Tull, Felicity-Franklin
Power, Structural and Technical Systems Division 2 – Riley Eling and Jacob Forman, Felicity-Franklin
Power, Structural and Technical Systems Division 3 – Kevin Eckstein, Ridgemont
Power, Structural and Technical Systems Division 4 – Kaylee Jennings and Joana Hamilton, Felicity-Franklin
Power, Structural and Technical Systems Division 5 – Liam Pope, Westfall
Social Science Division 3 – Ronald Bischoff, Anthony Wayne
Social Science Division 5 – Ian Hoffman, Millcreek-West Unity
Social Science Division 6 – Emily Hardewig and Emma Robertson, Felicity-Franklin
National FFA Band
Jenna Book, Loudonville
National FFA Talent
Laine Abbott, Zane Trace