Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference 2021

By Nicholas Wacha, Anthony Wayne- Penta FFA

On September 29th, 2021, five members of the Anthony Wayne – Penta FFA chapter traveled to Columbus, OH to participate in the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference at the statehouse. At this Conference, the students participated in an activity designed to teach them about advocating for agriculture. This activity simulated the interactions between lobbyists and legislators by having the conference attendees split between the two groups, then the lobbyist had to travel to different tables and advocate for different bills they were assigned and the legislators had to support or deny those bills based on the Lobbyist performance. After this activity was over, there was time to explore the statehouse and see all of its history contained. The final activity for the day was a lunch with state legislators. The students were honored to meet the director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture Dorothy Pelanda and State senator Matt Dolan. During this lunch, the topic discussed were cleaning the water systems and getting fresh water to every Ohioan, and how the incomes and economy in Ohio are built around farmers and their lives. Anthony Wayne is a satellite program of Penta Career Center.