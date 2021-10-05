Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 221 | South American Update

Share Facebook

Matt and Dusty are joined by Daniele Saquiera of AgRural in Brazil and Risë Labig, Marketing Specialist with Ohio Ag Net & Ohio’s Country Journal to get an update on all things related to South American agriculture. Plus, Matt has interviews with Nathan Rice from NRCS on grazing, Ryan Concklin of Wright and Moore on Taxes, and Doug Walton and Mike Weasel talking about land and property markets. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold on this episode of the podcast!