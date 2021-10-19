Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 223 | Part Problems

John Fraizer of Bane Welker Equipment joins the team to discuss the parts shortage. Matt talks to Dr. John Fulton of Ohio State about automation. Dusty catches up with Ryan Rhodes, the outgoing president of the Ohio Soybean Association. All of that and more powered by AgriGold!
