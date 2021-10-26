Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 224 | Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation

Kelly Burns of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation joins the podcast to discuss the latest from the foundation. Dale has a report from Feeding Farmers in the Field, as well as with John Brien of AgriGold. Dusty visits with Chris Rodabaugh from Hardin County in advance of the Ohio Field Leader podcast November release. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!
