Rain halted major harvest progress

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Late week rains brought Ohio field crop harvest to a halt, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The average temperature for the week was 64.2 degrees Fahrenheit, 9.2 degrees above normal for the State. The statewide average precipitation was 1.72 inches, 1.1 inches above normal. There were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Oct. 17.

Both corn and soybean harvest continued unabated until late in the week when rainfall kept harvesting equipment out of fields. Even with favorable conditions early in the week, corn and soybean harvest progress now lag the 5-year average. The short-term forecast appeared good with above average temperatures and little rain which should allow farmers to return to harvest soon. Wet weather that prevented harvest also delayed winter wheat planting. Less than 60% of the winter wheat crop has been planted, behind both last year and the 5-year average.

For more from this week’s report, click here.