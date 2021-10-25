Rains hinder field work, wheat planting falling behind

Share Facebook

In what has become a theme for 2021’s harvest, Ohio corn and soybean harvests were hampered by rains last week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The average temperature for the week was 54.2 degrees Fahrenheit, 3.8 degrees above normal for the State. The statewide average precipitation was 0.59 inches, 0.04 inches below normal. There were 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 24.

Both corn and soybean harvests were hampered by soggy fields last week. There was a window of good harvesting weather mid-week and Ohio farmers were able to run combines heavily during that time. Corn harvest is now outpacing last year and is on-par with the 5-year average. Soybean harvest is nearly on-pace with last year and the 5-year average. Storms very late in the week last week will again delay combines for a few days while farmers wait for drier conditions. Winter wheat planting lagged as farmers gave their attention to getting crops harvested.

You can read the full report here.