Rains slow harvest efforts

Don Jackson

We had a pretty good shower come through and we are at about an inch total. The ground is pretty wet now.

I think this moisture is going to affect this corn some. We need to get this out. I still see a fair amount of ears standing up. We need to get those ears to drop and get the water to run out of them.

We were able to finish beans last week. It was tough going with these foggy mornings and we’d catch a drizzle and get a late start to the day. Then the stems would get tough at dark and we couldn’t keep running. We were able to run into the night last week and made a big push. We finished up Thursday evening before the wet weather came in. The beans did stay fairly consistent and we did not see the wide variability across the field that I thought we might. We ended up just below average. I did see some mid-50s on up to 80 bushels in our best ground. We ended up in the low- to mid-60s.

We are about a third done with our corn. We are down a little on yield, but I am still happy where we are at. The test weight is a little light too. As fast as it matured, it needed more time to get better test weight.

We did haul a little corn in early to the ethanol plants, but we have enough storage to handle most of the crop we have left. They are cutting hours back around here so they must be getting a fair amount in.

It is going to be slow going here. With this rain, it could be one of those years where harvest drags out through the rest of the fall. We’re feeling good about getting the beans done, though.

Bill Daugherty

Harvest is coming right along. We had a pretty good dose of rain, more than we thought we’d get. We are probably 80% done with our beans. Most of what we have left is in two large fields, so we feel pretty good about that. We ran around 40 acres of corn last week and moisture has really come down. We were down around 20% or 21%. We ran some a couple of weeks ago and it was 26% to 28% moisture. It looks like this week will be hit and miss running corn and hopefully we can finish up beans next week.

We don’t feel like we had many real issues with disease in the beans. The main fields we sprayed fungicides on are still not harvested so we are anxious to see how that may have helped some of our late planted beans. We feel pretty good about where our bean yields have been thus far. We are hoping the last 120 acres will continue to help our average. We hit one patch in one area with 20 to 30 acres of significant wildlife damage. Everything else has been very consistent and for the most part going very well.

In the last 2 weeks we have gotten a lot done. We feel very blessed. Most evenings we could run hard until the sun went down. It did not take long after the sun went down before the stalks got tough. There were a few nights we could run until 10 or 11 but most evenings by 7 or 7:30 we had to shut down for running beans. So far, though, the fall the weather has been really cooperative.

In the corn we have run so far, we have been very pleased with our yields and the quality seems to be good. We have been trying to get after some of the stalks we feared may go down in the wind and they have actually been standing really well.

We are pushing milk yield we have not seen in 4 months, so the cows are responding very well to the new corn silage. I think we should have a very productive winter and spring. The manure is hauled and the cover crops are in. We feel very good about where we’re at.

Ross Black

Harvest has been going pretty smooth. We have a couple of acres of beans yet that just are not ready. Over the weekend we switched the combine back over and went back to shelling corn. Aside from a couple of minor breakdowns, and I about lost a dual on combine, the bean cutting went really well. The beans cut nice and did not pod down on the ground. We have been damp in the mornings and it has been hard to get started cutting much before 2 or 3 in the afternoon. These beans were swinging 4% to 5% moisture during the day. We’d start in the morning at 11:00 or 12:00 and the beans were still 16% or 17% and if we’d go back at 2 or 3 in the afternoon, they were down to 13% or 13.5%. They’d get to 12 at night. The beans have been above average for us. Most have been 50+ and we’ve had some in the 60s.

We ended up pushing hard to get the beans cut. There were times when you’d hardly hit the beans with the reel and they’d shatter out in the header. There will be some header loss with the soybeans because they got so dry so fast.

We have shelled a little over 100 acres of corn total. Everything has been way over average for us and a lot higher than we expected. This corn is also pushing pretty good test weight at 59 to 60 or 61. I have talked to several other growers who have found poor test weight.

With the 114-day corn we are in right now that was planted mid-May, it is pushing 21% moisture and it is not unusual to find a green leaf in it, especially where we applied fungicide. That has helped contribute to stalk quality too this year. The stalks seem pretty tough. Every once in a while on a knob where there was more stress there is a little downed corn, but it is nothing hateful compared to years past.

We have been able to dodge the rains because we are so spread out.

John Schumm

Yesterday and through the night we got about an inch and a quarter of rain. There is more in the forecast and it is damp and cool so far. The rain will put us out most of this week the way it looks. A lot has happened in the last 10 days. A lot of people around here finished up soybeans and some of them are close to finishing up corn.

The beans for us are totally done. We have just a few acres to go with corn. We have all of the rye put on. Our rye and rapeseed is mostly up and looking really good. We just finished putting the rest on over the weekend.

Our soybeans here are probably average for us. There were places here and there that were great, but we got hurt in July with a lot of rain. The corn up here is probably the best county average and personal average we’ve ever had. We are seeing some yield variability on soybeans, up and down depending on where the water laid for a day or so. Then we had the hot, dry August.

Corn overall — it doesn’t seem like it matters where we go — it has been great. We started with a good planting season. We had good stands and the population was right. We really had perfect growing conditions for the corn until August. By then, a lot of the crop was made. In what we have taken off, corn is standing like trees and is very solid, but it is time to get it off.

Wheat went in perfect this fall and the conditions were great. It was up in 4 or 5 days and now it is as far along as we really need it. It looks like it is in perfect condition. We are losing our heat units now and the wheat is slowing down.