Singh named director of compliance for Versova

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Versova, one of the nation’s leading egg-producing companies, has expanded its senior leadership team with the newly created role of Director of Compliance. Ashley Singh will be transitioning from her former role at Trillium Farms, a Versova-owned farm in Ohio, to Director of Compliance for all Versova-managed operations and will lead compliance efforts company-wide.

In the new role, Singh will focus on Versova’s three pillars of compliance; the production of safe, affordable food; the care, health and well-being of Versova’s flocks; and stewardship of the environment. She will lead Versova’s farm compliance teams in Iowa and Ohio in ensuring that food safety and animal welfare practices are met, working with government and regulatory agencies to implement national quality assurance programs, and continuously improving policies and procedures that will help maintain and exceed compliance industry standards.

“Versova’s guiding principles include both quality and compliance, as well as continuous improvement, and with the addition of the Director of Compliance role, our team has established a leader that will be responsible for ensuring that our farms operate with these guidelines in mind,” said JT Dean, Versova president. “Ashley has been a part of the Versova family for more than seven years, and in that time has worked in various roles overseeing animal welfare, food safety and environmental compliance. We are thrilled to have her join the leadership team and share her expertise across all of our farms.”

Following completion of her Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies at the University of Central Florida, Singh held numerous positions at Trillium Farms in Ohio, including quality assurance leadership, manager of food safety and manager of farm compliance. Most recently, Singh has served as senior manager of compliance at Trillium Farms. During her tenure, Singh has worked extensively with industry stakeholders including USDA-AMS, USDA-FSIS, FDA, US EPA, Ohio EPA, United Egg Producers, American Humane Certified and the Ohio Department of Agriculture. She also participated in the United Egg Producers Emerging Leaders Program.

“I’m honored to be the first individual in this role and am so excited for this new challenge,” Singh said. “I’ve gained expertise in animal health and well-being, egg safety, and environmental sustainability through my various roles at Versova, and I look forward to being a leader within such a prominent organization and applying my knowledge to enhance compliance efforts company-wide.”