Kelsey Crowe, Harper White, Logan Scarberry, Todd Orr, Hunter Finkes, Matt Hite & Carlie HIll
Front Row L-R: Melinda Wesley, Myca Schmidlin, Sam Farley, Cheyenne Smith, Aaliyah Wolfe, Braylynn Wright, Vanessa Carter, Shelley Tanner and Devon Firman
Utica FFA and Homecoming
October 5, 2021 FFA News
By: Brianne Priest, 2021-2022 Utica FFA Reporter
We had a great turn out for the 2021 Utica Homecoming parade! A special thanks goes out to the Wesley Family for providing the wagon and tractor that was used in the float. Our students stayed after school and decorated the float. We had several students who rode on the float. Thanks to all who came and helped!
