Utica FFA and Homecoming

By: Brianne Priest, 2021-2022 Utica FFA Reporter

We had a great turn out for the 2021 Utica Homecoming parade! A special thanks goes out to the Wesley Family for providing the wagon and tractor that was used in the float. Our students stayed after school and decorated the float. We had several students who rode on the float. Thanks to all who came and helped!