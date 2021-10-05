Utica FFA Members Participate in District Soils CDE

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By: Brianne Priest, 2021-2022 Utica FFA Reporter

On Tuesday, September 28th, members of the Utica FFA chapter traveled to Howard Ohio for the District 7 Ag and Urban Soils Career Development Events (CDE.) Students who were on the Urban team evaluated soil for buildings with basements, sewage treatment systems, driveways and local roads, and lawns, gardens and landscaping. Students who participated in ag soils looked at risk factors for erosion, compaction, water quality and soil health limitations. All students evaluated 4 soils pits, took a general knowledge test and a soil survey test.

The urban team consisted of: Kyle Gilbert (35) & Melinda Wesley (38) out of 53 individuals. They were the 12th place team. The ag team was: Abby Paxton (43), Todd Orr (49), Stephen Epps (53), Tyson McElroy (58) out of 59 individuals and was the 12th place team.

Our soils contest have come to an end, but we are looking forward to the upcoming CDE’s of Food Science and Job Interview!