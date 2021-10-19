West Holmes FFA 2021 Hazardous Waste Clean up

October 19, 2021

Vehrs, Gabe Averbukh, Brody Gindlesburger, Garrett Fowler. Back row from left to right: Becca Schuch, Cora Crilow, Ashley Tate, Madison Pearce-Laferty, Alexa Tate, Andi Schuch. 

On October 9th, 13 West Holmes FFA members helped in the Hazardous Waste Clean up day. Members include: Gabe Averbukh, Cora Crilow, Garrett Fowler, Brody Gindlesburger, Pacee Miller, Madison Pearce-Laferty, Alex Prinlge, Alysa Pringle, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Ashley Tate, Alexa Tate, and Quintin Vehrs. Members help unload items that were brought in by members of the community that they wanted to dispose of including TVs, electronics, tires, old appliances, paints, and light bulbs.

