West Holmes FFA 2021 Hazardous Waste Clean up

On October 9th, 13 West Holmes FFA members helped in the Hazardous Waste Clean up day. Members include: Gabe Averbukh, Cora Crilow, Garrett Fowler, Brody Gindlesburger, Pacee Miller, Madison Pearce-Laferty, Alex Prinlge, Alysa Pringle, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Ashley Tate, Alexa Tate, and Quintin Vehrs. Members help unload items that were brought in by members of the community that they wanted to dispose of including TVs, electronics, tires, old appliances, paints, and light bulbs.
