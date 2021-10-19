West Holmes FFA members participated in 2021 Antique Festival Parade

Members on the FFA float at the Antique Festival Parade.

On October 10th, 27 of the West Holmes FFA members attended the Antique Festival parade in Millersburg. Members included: Jewel Brown, Cora Crilow, Haylee Conner, Maren Drzazga, Ava Eberhard, Ethan Feikert, Garrett Fowler, Olivia Gerber, Keith Hawkins,Colby Long, Adam Mast, Derek Miller, Jess Miller, Casey Ogi, Taelor Patterson, Madison Pearce-Laferty, Alysa Pringle, Bree Pringle, Hailey Richert, Payton Rouse, Becca Schuch, Wyatt Schlauch, Hayden Smith, Maria Steiner, Miranda Taylor, Alexa Tate, and Gabby Yates. The Social and Recreation committee was in charge of creating the theme for the foat. The chapter was named the Queens Choice Award for the 2021 parade! 

