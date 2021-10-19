West Holmes FFA September 2021 Meeting

Share Facebook

The West Holmes FFA chapter had their September meeting on September 27th at Acres of Fun. President Cora Crilow called the meeting room to order and opening ceremonies were held. Reporter Alysa Pringle, Treasurer Maren Drzazga, and Sentinel Becca Schuch gave officer reports. For new business the following motions were passed: Dyllan Bender moved and Garrett Houin seconded to purchase t-shirts for all members and offer the option for student to buy sweatshirts for $25, Pacee Miller moved and Jess Miller seconded to hold the October meeting at Stitzlein’s and pay for supplies and porta potty, Ashley Tate moved and Ally Ogi seconded to hold the annual fruit sale October7th- December 15th, Derek Miller moved and Garrett Houin seconded to have incentives for fruit sale as recommended by the membership development committee, Emily Harrower moved and Leah Reining seconded to have the Greenhand initiation on November 22nd and pay for supplies, Liberty Hendrix moved and Leah Reining seconded to send members to the national convention and pay for one meal, Ethan Feikert moved and Alysa Pringle seconded to participate in the antique festival and pay for supplies, Laina Croskey moved and Alysa Pringle seconded to have Micah Mensing speak at the Greenhand ceremony and give him a gift valued at $50, Zoee Snow moved and Ally Ogi seconded to have fall sale money due October 6th, Wyatt Schlauch moved and Jimmy Lesiak seconded to adjourn. The meeting adjourned at 6:40pm. After the meeting members were able to play laser tag, go gocarting, and play mini golf.