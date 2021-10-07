Zane Trace FFA Members Learn Legislative Process

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Austin McNichols, Zane Trace FFA Reporter

Some students learn about the legislative process through textbooks and boring lectures. However, four students from the Zane Trace FFA Chapter learned about the process through meeting Ohio legislators at the OLLC at the Ohio State House. On September 29th, four FFA members from the Zane Trace Chapter, a satellite program of PRCTC, traveled to the Ohio Statehouse in downtown Columbus to attend the Ohio Leadership and Legislative Conference. These students had the opportunity to meet and talk to various state legislators including Ohio Senator Jay Hottinger along with the Ohio Director of Agriculture Dorothy Pelanda and the Ohio FFA President Jake Zajkowksi to learn more about the legislative process and build their leadership skills. Charley Clyne, one of the members who attended the conference, says “It was a great learning experience to be around and talk to legislators in person and do activities with them”. The OLLC was a great event for our members to attend and they loved meeting everyone!