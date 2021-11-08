Share Facebook

The 2021 Ohio Grain Farmers Symposium will be held Dec. 1, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Der Dutchman at 445 S Jefferson Ave, Plain City, OH 43064.

The Ohio Grain Farmers Symposium offers grain farmers from around the state the opportunity to hear about the latest agricultural issues and trends impacting their operations while connecting with fellow farmers and industry experts.

Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association members will also have the opportunity to voice opinions and elect board representatives during the 2021 OSA Annual Meeting. The agenda includes comments from Terry Cosby, Chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service and presentation topics including: tax policy and American agriculture, nutrient management, renewable diesel, supply chain disruption, farm bill, and agricultural markets.

Register for the event at: ohiograinfarmerssymposium.org.