AgCredit Awards $15,000 in Scholarships to Local Students

AgCredit has announced the winners of five $3,000 scholarships awarded through the cooperative’s Joe Leiser Memorial Scholarship program.

Leiser served as the first president and chief executive officer of AgCredit, which is one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders, serving farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners. The annual program recognizes dependent family members of AgCredit voting stockholders who are enrolled in an agriculture-related field of study at a post-secondary educational institution. The cooperative has awarded over $138,000 since the scholarship program began in 1989.

AgCredit congratulates the following students for earning scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year:

Claire Meyer of Wood County is a junior at The Ohio State University, where she is studying agricultural communication and agribusiness.

Eric Ritter of Hancock County is a senior at The Ohio State University, where he is majoring in agribusiness, applied economics and coaching education.

Elizabeth Strine of Marion County is a junior at The Ohio State University, where she is majoring in community leadership and development and strategic communication.

Ryanna Tietje of Wood County is a sophomore at The Ohio State University, where she is majoring in agribusiness and applied economics.

Elizabeth Vorst of Van Wert County is a junior at The Ohio State University, where she is majoring in agribusiness, applied economics and animal sciences.

“AgCredit is proud to invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders,” said Brian Ricker, President and CEO. “These young men and women are key to transforming our nation’s ag industry as science and innovation spark solutions for the challenges 21st century producers face.”