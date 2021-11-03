Share Facebook

On October 18, Benjamin Logan High School Career Tech Students and Teachers

hosted an Administration Appreciation Dinner for the Board of Education, Superintendent,

Treasurer, Guidance Counselors, and Administrators. Following a meal provided by

Brewfontaine, Administrators heard presentations from students leaders from the 5 content

areas. The presentations are highlighted below:



Ag

● FFA President, Shelbie Snoke

● Annual Fundraiser; Fruit Sale – money will go towards convention, camp, and any other

expenses. Orders may be placed at

https://freshfruitorder.org/BLFFA/Organizations/LandingPage.aspx

● Displayed – Shutterfly Books Designed By FFA Reporter

● Ring of Lights; Members passed out candy at the Blue Jacket Park

● Milroy Foundation Grant funding the purchase of a Calf Simulator; Students can give the

“calf” injections, tag it, and check its vitals.



Business

● BPA President Sami Meeker shared her successful experiences competing in the

Workplace Skills Assessment Program. Sami demonstrated her word processing skills

through the use of technology and her formatting guides.

● Courses within the business pathway include: Business Foundations, Business

Marketing, Management Principles, and Financial Accounting



FCS

● Benjamin Logan named Gold Standard school for delivering Personal Finance

instruction to every student.

● Benjamin Logan FCCLA moves to 100% affiliation. All Career Readiness students are

completing their Power of One Degree.

● 25 FCCLA members recently attended the Virtual Tri State Leadership Conference

where they heard from national motivational speaker, Ryan Moran, networked with other

chapters and participated in RED talks designed to increase their knowledge of FCCLA.



Digital Design

● Record chapter participation in the SkillsUSA Fall Leadership Conference with 15

students participating in the two-day event. Past participation was capped at 3.

● ACA (Adobe Certified Associate) industry credential preparation and testing being made

available to students in their second, third, or fourth [HS] course within the digital design

program.

● Increased classes at the middle school gives more students access to early introduction

to visual communications knowledge and skills, allowing for more in-depth exploration in

high school digital design classes.



Information Technology

● Programming student Xander Kuhn shared his experience in the programming class. He

demonstrated a digital etch-a-sketch program he recently finished.

● Now offering two College Credit Plus courses through a partnership with Columbus

State. These courses are Intro Programming and Computer Software.

● Students now have the ability to complete their entire Career Tech pathway through

Benjamin Logan High School courses.

● Students are providing assistance to the tech department by repairing Chromebooks