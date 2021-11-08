Dry weather helped move harvest progress forward

Share Facebook

A much needed dry week allowed Ohio corn and soybean producers to make some harvest progress last week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The average temperature for the week was 41.2 degrees Fahenheit, 5.9 degrees below normal. The statewide average precipitation was 0.01 inches, 0.73 inches below normal. There were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Nov. 7.

Killing frosts arrived last week. Combines were able to get back into fields in Ohio late last week after a very wet October. Corn harvest progress was ahead of last year but still behind the 5-year average. Soybean harvest progress remained behind both last year and the 5-year average. Double-crop soybeans were being harvested. The window for planting winter wheat was closing quickly with some farmers saying they will not plant any wheat or plant as much as they had intended.

