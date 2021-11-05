Extension Farm Office Live (fall and winter edition)

Share Facebook

By Barry Ward, David Marrison, Peggy Hall, Dianne Shoemaker, Julie Strawser, Ohio State University Extension

“Farm Office Live” returns virtually this fall and winter as an opportunity for you to get the latest outlook and updates on ag law, farm management, ag economics, farm business analysis and other related issues from faculty and educators with the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University.

Each Farm Office Live will include presentations on select ag law and farm management topics from our experts. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions and interact with presenters via webinar features. Viewers can attend “Farm Office Live” online each month on Wednesday evening or Friday morning, or can catch a recording of each program. The full slate of offerings for this fall and winter:

Nov. 17, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 19, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 15, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 17, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 19, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 21, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 16, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 18, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

March 16, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

March 18, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

April 20, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Topics to be addressed over the next few months include: Legal trends for 2021, legislative updates, tax issues that may impact farm businesses, crop input costs and profit margins, cropland values and cash rents, interest rates, farm business management and analysis updates, and farm succession and estate planning updates.

Our team features OSU experts ready to help you manage your farm office including: Peggy Kirk Hall, agricultural law; Dianne Shoemaker, farm business analysis and dairy production; David Marrison, farm management; Barry Ward, agricultural economics and tax; and Julie Strawser, marketing, webinar management and support, administrative support

Register at: https://go.osu.edu/farmofficelive. We look forward to you joining us this fall and winter!