Harvest progress near 5-year average

Ohio corn and soybean producers made good harvest progress last week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The average temperature for the week was 46.6 degrees Fahrenheit, 4.4 degrees above normal. The statewide average precipitation was 0.57 inches, 0.23 inches below normal. There were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Nov. 14.

Ohio farmers made good harvest progress when they could get back into fields last week. Corn harvest was slightly ahead of last year and on pace with the 5-year average. Soybean harvest progress still lagged both last year and the 5-year average. Many farmers had completed harvest. Snow showers arrived on Sunday in the northern part of the State.

For more from this week’s report, click here.