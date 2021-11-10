LOCAL FFA MEMBER TOP 4 IN NATIONAL POULTRY CONTEST

Share Facebook

Members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter traveled to Indianapolis to compete in the National FFA Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event (CDE). Jenna Goddard, Bryce Bennett, Drew Black and Jonah Goddard represented Ohio in this national event after winning the state title back in March 2021.

The results were announced on Friday, Oct. 29 at the annual awards banquet. The event was held in conjunction with the 91st National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Dr. Valerie Gunsaulis with Tyson Foods served as superintendent of this year’s event. The cash awards and the poultry evaluation event were sponsored by U.S. Poultry & Egg Association.

The National FFA Poultry Evaluation CDE is a competitive event that tests the participant’s ability to select top quality poultry and poultry products needed for successful production and marketing. Event participants must complete a written exam on poultry management, evaluate classes of live birds for eggs and meat production, evaluate quality of eggs, and evaluate and identify parts and products. Each team competed at local and state levels for the privilege of representing their state at the National FFA Convention & Expo.

This event, held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, is one of many educational activities at the national convention in which FFA members apply classroom knowledge to real-life situations.

The Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter was named the 4th place team in the national competition during the 6th session of the convention in front of 20,000 plus FFA members. Jonah Goddard was also awarded the top individual in the further processed parts component of the contest. By placing in the top 5, these Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA members won a trip to the world’s largest poultry expo in Atlanta, Ga. this coming January. The trip is sponsored by the U.S. Poultry Association.

Top Placing Teams

1st Place– Texas

MADAILEI FITCH, KRISTEN JUSTILIAN, CHLOE LABARD, and KATHRYN KYRISCH, all of James E

Taylor FFA

2nd Place– Arkansas

SYMPHONY RICHARDS, LAUREN HORN, KALEB BARENBERG, and PAIGE UMBERSON, all of

Lincoln FFA

3rd Place– Missouri

CHARLIE VITT, CHRIS EBBESMEYER, LAKEN EDWARDS, and SYDNEY PRICE, all of Paris FFA

4th Place– Ohio

DREW BLACK, BRYCE BENNETT, JONAH GODDARD, and JENNA GODDARD, all of Miami Trace

Great Oaks FFA

5th Place– Oklahoma

ETHAN PHILLIPS, CADEN WILLIS, ABIGAIL BELLER, and MEKENZIE BELLER, all of Watts FFA