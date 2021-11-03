Miami East-MVCTC November FFA Member of the Month

Share Facebook

The November 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Rhylee Eichhorn. She is a freshman and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Rhyan and Alisha Eichhorn of Troy.

She attended the 2021 Miami East FFA Greenhand Conference. She led the Urban Soils Team at the District 5 Soils Career Development Event and is a co-chair of her Program of Activities Committee. She exhibited the 2021 Miami County Junior Fair Grand Champion Market Barrow. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience includes breeding and show hogs.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.