Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Annual Chili Supper

Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter hosted their Annual Chili Supper on Friday, October 15th! The event brought nearly 200 FFA members, community members, families, and staff together. The Chili Supper has been an annual event since 2014 when the Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter was chartered. The chapter is incredibly thankful for the tremendous amount of support shown throughout the night by our attendees and volunteers. They would also like to formally thank Hoffman U.M.C for all that they do for our chapter and allowing us to use their facility for multiple years now! Pictured are two of the many FFA members who volunteered throughout the night: Emmie Bohse and Emma Deeter.