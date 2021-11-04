Mowrystown attends 2021 FFA National Convention

Share Facebook

Chandra Hill and Bobby Saterfield receiving our National Chapter Award.

This 94th National Convention was one to remember for Mowrystown FFA. From having 4 people walk across the stage, to making amazing memories, all the way to making new friends from all around the Nation.

Some of our very own officers, Chandra Hill and Bobby Saterfield walked across the stage to receive our National Chapter Award which was a huge accomplishment for us!

These two other young ladies are past members of the Mowrystown FFA Chapter, Cora Gillespie, and Cylee Bratton. They both received their American Degrees, which is the Highest award to get in this Organization.